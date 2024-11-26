Justice Department Drops 2020 Election Case Against Trump

The Justice Department confirmed on Monday that it will dismiss its case accusing Donald Trump of efforts to overturn the 2020 election results. Special counsel Jack Smith cited longstanding department guidance that protects sitting presidents from prosecution during their tenure.

This development marks the conclusion of the DOJ's historic attempt to prosecute Trump for what it alleged as a criminal conspiracy linked to the January 6, 2021, Capitol attack by his supporters. Prosecutors stated that the Constitution requires the case's dismissal before Trump's upcoming inauguration.

The decision follows the US Supreme Court's ruling which granted former presidents broad immunity from prosecution. Trump's legal battles over immunity claims put a halt to the 2020 election case, formerly seen as a significant threat to his political ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)