Justice Department Drops 2020 Election Case Against Trump

Special counsel Jack Smith requested a federal judge to dismiss the 2020 election case against President-elect Trump, citing the DOJ's policy that shields sitting presidents from prosecution. This move ends the Justice Department's efforts to hold Trump accountable for a purported conspiracy to stay in power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 26-11-2024 00:16 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 00:16 IST
Justice Department Drops 2020 Election Case Against Trump
The Justice Department confirmed on Monday that it will dismiss its case accusing Donald Trump of efforts to overturn the 2020 election results. Special counsel Jack Smith cited longstanding department guidance that protects sitting presidents from prosecution during their tenure.

This development marks the conclusion of the DOJ's historic attempt to prosecute Trump for what it alleged as a criminal conspiracy linked to the January 6, 2021, Capitol attack by his supporters. Prosecutors stated that the Constitution requires the case's dismissal before Trump's upcoming inauguration.

The decision follows the US Supreme Court's ruling which granted former presidents broad immunity from prosecution. Trump's legal battles over immunity claims put a halt to the 2020 election case, formerly seen as a significant threat to his political ambitions.

