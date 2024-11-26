Google Faces Second Antitrust Challenge as DOJ Accuses of Ad Tech Monopoly

In a bold move, the U.S. Justice Department has once again set its sights on Alphabet's Google, alleging illegal domination of online advertising technology.

At the focus of the legal drama in Alexandria, Virginia, is whether Google unlawfully controlled markets for publisher ad servers, advertiser ad networks, and ad exchanges. DOJ lawyer Aaron Teitelbaum accused Google of manipulating market rules, as lawyers debated the monopolistic implications.

In defense, Google attorney Karen Dunn urged the court to dismiss the DOJ's claims, asserting that the case lacked legal foundation and that Google's strategies were part of a competitive market. The court's decision could mandate significant changes, including potentially divesting Google's Ad Manager.

