Legal Drama Resolved: Dharmendra's Cheating Case Settled Amicably

The legal dispute involving Bollywood veteran Dharmendra, accused of cheating, has come to an amicable resolution. The case revolved around allegations made by a businessman, Sushil Kumar, claiming he was induced into investing in a 'Garam Dharam Dhaba' franchise venture.

The Delhi Patiala House Court had summoned the actor and his associates based on a complaint alleging deceitful business practices. Initially, the matter escalated with a challenge to the summoning in a higher court, but recent developments led to a peaceful settlement and the withdrawal of legal proceedings.

The session's court was informed of the settlement on February 6, 2025, with the case scheduled to be formally withdrawn by February 20. The resolution brings an end to the dispute, originally marked by accusations of misleading financial promises and intimidation tactics.

(With inputs from agencies.)