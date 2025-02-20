Left Menu

Legal Drama Resolved: Dharmendra's Cheating Case Settled Amicably

After allegations of fraud involving Bollywood actor Dharmendra over a franchise dispute were settled, the case was amicably resolved. The complainant, Sushil Kumar, had claimed deceptive practices in a business investment. The legal saga concluded with the withdrawal of the complaint, ending the court's proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 14:03 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 14:03 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The legal dispute involving Bollywood veteran Dharmendra, accused of cheating, has come to an amicable resolution. The case revolved around allegations made by a businessman, Sushil Kumar, claiming he was induced into investing in a 'Garam Dharam Dhaba' franchise venture.

The Delhi Patiala House Court had summoned the actor and his associates based on a complaint alleging deceitful business practices. Initially, the matter escalated with a challenge to the summoning in a higher court, but recent developments led to a peaceful settlement and the withdrawal of legal proceedings.

The session's court was informed of the settlement on February 6, 2025, with the case scheduled to be formally withdrawn by February 20. The resolution brings an end to the dispute, originally marked by accusations of misleading financial promises and intimidation tactics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

