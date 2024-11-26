Left Menu

Trump's Bold Tariff Move: Shaking Trade Tides

Donald Trump announced plans to sign an executive order imposing a 25% tariff on Mexican and Canadian products entering the U.S. if elected president. The tariff aims to pressurize these countries to control drug flow and illegal immigration. The order is slated for January 20th.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 05:16 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 05:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a controversial move, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump announced that he would impose a 25% tariff on all products entering the United States from Mexico and Canada.

Trump, communicating through Truth Social, declared that this executive order would be among his first acts on January 20th.

The proposed tariffs serve as leverage, demanding Mexico and Canada take action against drug trafficking and illegal immigration, specifically targeting fentanyl.

(With inputs from agencies.)

