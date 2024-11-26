Trump's Bold Tariff Move: Shaking Trade Tides
Donald Trump announced plans to sign an executive order imposing a 25% tariff on Mexican and Canadian products entering the U.S. if elected president. The tariff aims to pressurize these countries to control drug flow and illegal immigration. The order is slated for January 20th.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 05:16 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 05:16 IST
In a controversial move, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump announced that he would impose a 25% tariff on all products entering the United States from Mexico and Canada.
Trump, communicating through Truth Social, declared that this executive order would be among his first acts on January 20th.
The proposed tariffs serve as leverage, demanding Mexico and Canada take action against drug trafficking and illegal immigration, specifically targeting fentanyl.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- tariff
- executive order
- Mexico
- Canada
- drugs
- fentanyl
- illegal immigration
- trade
- economy
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Canada Identifies First Human H5 Bird Flu Case
Racial Disparities in Access to Novo Nordisk's Diabetes Drugs Among U.S. Veterans
Pfizer's Strategic Shift: Potential Sale of Hospital Drugs Unit
Canada's Economic Tug-of-War: Forced Resolution at Major Ports
Canada's First Avian Flu Case: Teenager in Critical Condition