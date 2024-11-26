New Ministerial Advisory Group to Tackle Transnational and Organised Crime

The Cabinet has approved the establishment of a Ministerial Advisory Group to address transnational and serious organised crime, Associate Police Minister Casey Costello announced today.

“This is a significant step towards creating a stronger, more unified cross-government response to the increasing threats posed by international and domestic organised crime groups,” said Ms. Costello.

While New Zealand law enforcement has achieved notable successes in detecting and disrupting organised crime, Ms Costello emphasized the need for enhanced strategies. “These criminal groups operate like businesses, with structured supply chains, financial operations, and even exploitation of labour. We must respond in kind by dismantling their operations from every angle—targeting their product, supply chains, illicit workforce, and finances.”

Broader Government Collaboration

The newly formed advisory group will focus on improving system-wide collaboration across government agencies. This includes regulatory bodies like ACC, WorkSafe, and Inland Revenue working in tandem with Immigration, the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI), and law enforcement agencies.

“Our ultimate goal is to make New Zealand the hardest place in the world for organised crime to thrive,” Ms. Costello stated.

Leadership and Expertise

Steve Symon, a senior partner at law firm Meredith Connell and advisor to the multi-agency Transnational Crime Unit, has been appointed as the chair of the advisory group. Joining him will be four other members with expertise spanning government operations, law enforcement, regulatory frameworks, and the private sector.

The advisory group will operate for approximately eight months and will be funded through the Proceeds of Crime Fund. During this time, it will identify barriers to effective cooperation among agencies, propose new approaches to disrupt criminal enterprises, and enhance enforcement actions.

Economic and Social Costs of Organised Crime

Ms Costello highlighted the devastating impacts of organised crime on communities and the economy. “Organised criminal activity spreads misery, undermines legitimate businesses, and causes significant harm to the broader economy. The illicit drug trade alone is estimated to inflict nearly $1.5 billion in social harm on New Zealand this year.”

The advisory group will examine several critical areas, including:

Improving information sharing between government agencies.

Enhancing the management of investigations and prosecutions.

Strengthening frontline cooperation and coordination across sectors.

Ms. Costello expressed optimism that this initiative will lead to transformative changes in how government agencies address transnational and serious organised crime. “By leveraging the full range of regulatory and law enforcement tools at our disposal, we can dismantle criminal organisations and shut down the sham businesses that enable their activities.”

The establishment of the advisory group signals the government’s commitment to tackling organised crime at its roots while fostering a collaborative, unified response to safeguard communities and New Zealand’s economy. Public updates on the group’s progress are expected as its recommendations take shape.