Celebrating 75 Years: India's Constitution and Dignified Debates

In a call for continued respectful discourse, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urged parliamentary members to adhere to the tradition of constructive debates set by the Constituent Assembly 75 years ago.

Speaking at the launch of year-long celebrations for the Constitution’s 75th anniversary, Birla highlighted the diverse efforts of the Assembly over nearly three years.

The event, attended by key dignitaries including President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, also featured the release of a commemorative coin, stamp, and translated versions of the Constitution in Sanskrit and Maithili.

