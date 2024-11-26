Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions Spike over WWII Memorial Services

Tensions have resurfaced between South Korea and Japan over a memorial event commemorating laborers, including Koreans, who were forced to work in Japan's Sado mines during World War II. South Korea expressed regret over Japan's attitude and emphasized the need for better communication to avoid conflict.

Diplomatic tensions have flared anew between South Korea and Japan following a disagreement over memorial services honoring World War II laborers compelled to toil in Japan's Sado mines, which included Koreans. South Korea lodged a complaint with Japan over perceived insensitivity regarding the event.

South Korea boycotted the Japanese-hosted memorial over the weekend, choosing instead to organize its own remembrance on Monday. A South Korean foreign ministry official conveyed a message of regret to Japan's embassy in Seoul, criticizing Japan's stance during discussions about the commemorations.

Desiring to prevent unnecessary conflict, South Korea called for enhanced dialogue with Japan. Relations between the two countries have generally been on the mend, despite the longstanding issues stemming from Japan's colonization of Korea from 1910 to 1945. Japan's chief government spokesperson acknowledged the absence of South Korea from the memorial, deeming it regrettable.

