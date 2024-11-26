Left Menu

Celebrating 75 Years of India's Constitution: A Legacy of Unity and Democracy

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla emphasized the importance of maintaining constructive and dignified debates, a tradition set by the Constituent Assembly 75 years ago, during a celebratory event. Birla highlighted the Constitution's role in societal and economic transformation and its significant influence on India's global standing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2024 12:38 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 12:16 IST
Celebrating 75 Years of India's Constitution: A Legacy of Unity and Democracy
Om Birla Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, on Tuesday, called on members to uphold the tradition of constructive and dignified debates, a hallmark set by the Constituent Assembly 75 years ago, as they reflected on the Constitution.

During an event celebrating the 75th anniversary of India's Constitution, Birla praised the Constituent Assembly's efforts in unifying the nation's geographic and social diversity into a comprehensive document. He asserted that this tradition should continue within legislative chambers.

Recalling the historic adoption of the Constitution, Birla said it symbolizes the dedication, sacrifice, and vision of its framers. He urged members of Parliament to foster inclusivity and dialogue, emphasizing the Constitution’s role in propelling India towards development and enhancing its standing globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024