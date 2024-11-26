Celebrating 75 Years of India's Constitution: A Legacy of Unity and Democracy

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, on Tuesday, called on members to uphold the tradition of constructive and dignified debates, a hallmark set by the Constituent Assembly 75 years ago, as they reflected on the Constitution.

During an event celebrating the 75th anniversary of India's Constitution, Birla praised the Constituent Assembly's efforts in unifying the nation's geographic and social diversity into a comprehensive document. He asserted that this tradition should continue within legislative chambers.

Recalling the historic adoption of the Constitution, Birla said it symbolizes the dedication, sacrifice, and vision of its framers. He urged members of Parliament to foster inclusivity and dialogue, emphasizing the Constitution’s role in propelling India towards development and enhancing its standing globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)