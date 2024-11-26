Tensions Rise: China's Military Monitors US Naval Activity in Taiwan Strait
China's military reported monitoring and responding to a United States Navy aircraft's passage through the Taiwan Strait. It accused the U.S. of distorting legal principles and influencing international opinion. China urged the U.S. to cease its actions and contribute to regional peace and stability.
On Tuesday, China's military announced that it had closely monitored and effectively responded to the transit of a U.S. Navy aircraft through the Taiwan Strait.
In a statement released by the Eastern Theater Command, China accused the United States of distorting legal principles, confusing public opinion, and misleading international understanding with its remarks regarding the incident.
China called on the U.S. to cease its alleged distortions and emphasized the importance of working together to maintain regional peace and stability.
