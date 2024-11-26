Evolving Constitution: A Beacon of Unity and Progress

In a speech marking the 75th Constitution Day, Chief Justice Manmohan of the Delhi High Court emphasized that the Constitution is a living document needing evolution with time. Speaking at a high-profile event, he reminded the legal fraternity about their critical role in maintaining public trust.

The Chief Justice cited the historical significance of Constitution Day, marking the establishment of India's legal framework on November 26, 1949. He unveiled a Preamble Plague alongside fellow judges and urged that justice become accessible to marginalized communities.

Justice Manmohan highlighted the Constitution as a unifying force that has guided India's social, economic, and political progress. He reiterated the judiciary's duty in interpreting the law to protect individual rights and commemorate the strides made since 1949 in strengthening democracy.

