CATL Denies Xinjiang Supplier Allegations Amid U.S. Import Ban

Chinese battery maker CATL refuted claims of having suppliers from Xinjiang in response to U.S. allegations of forced labor in the region. The company emphasized adherence to global laws, distancing itself from firms linked to the banned imports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shanghai | Updated: 26-11-2024 13:00 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 13:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

In a recent statement, Chinese battery giant CATL refuted allegations of sourcing materials from Xinjiang, in response to remarks by U.S. Republican John Moolenaar.

The U.S. government has intensified its import restrictions, banning food, metals, and other goods from additional Chinese companies due to alleged forced labor practices involving Uyghurs.

Moolenaar, leading the House Select Committee on China, named two firms, Xinjiang Nonferrous and Xinjiang Joinworld, as CATL's suppliers. However, CATL categorically rejected these claims, asserting no ties to the companies or any suppliers from Xinjiang. The company stressed its strict compliance with international regulations, including those of the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)

