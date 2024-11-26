CATL Denies Xinjiang Supplier Allegations Amid U.S. Import Ban

In a recent statement, Chinese battery giant CATL refuted allegations of sourcing materials from Xinjiang, in response to remarks by U.S. Republican John Moolenaar.

The U.S. government has intensified its import restrictions, banning food, metals, and other goods from additional Chinese companies due to alleged forced labor practices involving Uyghurs.

Moolenaar, leading the House Select Committee on China, named two firms, Xinjiang Nonferrous and Xinjiang Joinworld, as CATL's suppliers. However, CATL categorically rejected these claims, asserting no ties to the companies or any suppliers from Xinjiang. The company stressed its strict compliance with international regulations, including those of the United States.

