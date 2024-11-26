Left Menu

Sweden Reaches Out to China: Undersea Cable Breach Investigation

Sweden has requested a Chinese vessel to move into its waters to assist in probing breaches of undersea fiber-optic cables in the Baltic Sea. The ship, Yi Peng 3, currently rests in Denmark's exclusive economic zone. This move seeks enhanced cooperation for the investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 13:05 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 13:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Sweden has called upon a Chinese ship to aid in the investigation of undersea fiber-optic cable breaches within the Baltic Sea. The announcement came from Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson on Tuesday.

The Chinese bulk carrier Yi Peng 3 is currently stationed in international waters but falls within Denmark's exclusive economic zone. Last week, Denmark's military announced they were observing the vessel closely.

Prime Minister Kristersson reported that Sweden has been in touch with both the Chinese ship and government, expressing the desire for the Yi Peng 3 to reposition into Swedish waters to better facilitate their investigative efforts.

