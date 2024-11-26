Sweden Reaches Out to China: Undersea Cable Breach Investigation

Sweden has called upon a Chinese ship to aid in the investigation of undersea fiber-optic cable breaches within the Baltic Sea. The announcement came from Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson on Tuesday.

The Chinese bulk carrier Yi Peng 3 is currently stationed in international waters but falls within Denmark's exclusive economic zone. Last week, Denmark's military announced they were observing the vessel closely.

Prime Minister Kristersson reported that Sweden has been in touch with both the Chinese ship and government, expressing the desire for the Yi Peng 3 to reposition into Swedish waters to better facilitate their investigative efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)