EU Pressures Israel on Lebanese Ceasefire

At a G7 Foreign Ministers meeting, the European Union's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, called on Israel to embrace a proposed ceasefire agreement in Lebanon.

Borrell highlighted that the agreement offers all essential security safeguards for Israel, insisting there is no justification for its rejection.

As pressure mounts, Israel seems poised to endorse a U.S.-backed plan for a ceasefire with Hezbollah, as indicated by a senior Israeli official.

(With inputs from agencies.)