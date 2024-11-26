Left Menu

EU Pressures Israel on Lebanese Ceasefire

The EU's foreign policy leader, Josep Borrell, urged Israel to agree to a ceasefire deal in Lebanon during a G7 meeting. Borrell emphasized the deal includes the necessary security guarantees for Israel and suggested pressure be applied to secure its approval, while Israel considers a U.S.-backed proposal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Fiuggi | Updated: 26-11-2024 14:36 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 13:57 IST
EU Pressures Israel on Lebanese Ceasefire
Josep Borrell Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Italy

At a G7 Foreign Ministers meeting, the European Union's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, called on Israel to embrace a proposed ceasefire agreement in Lebanon.

Borrell highlighted that the agreement offers all essential security safeguards for Israel, insisting there is no justification for its rejection.

As pressure mounts, Israel seems poised to endorse a U.S.-backed plan for a ceasefire with Hezbollah, as indicated by a senior Israeli official.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024