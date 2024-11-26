EU Pressures Israel on Lebanese Ceasefire
The EU's foreign policy leader, Josep Borrell, urged Israel to agree to a ceasefire deal in Lebanon during a G7 meeting. Borrell emphasized the deal includes the necessary security guarantees for Israel and suggested pressure be applied to secure its approval, while Israel considers a U.S.-backed proposal.
At a G7 Foreign Ministers meeting, the European Union's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, called on Israel to embrace a proposed ceasefire agreement in Lebanon.
Borrell highlighted that the agreement offers all essential security safeguards for Israel, insisting there is no justification for its rejection.
As pressure mounts, Israel seems poised to endorse a U.S.-backed plan for a ceasefire with Hezbollah, as indicated by a senior Israeli official.
