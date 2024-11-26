Left Menu

Morocco's Crypto Awakening: Central Bank Drafts New Law

Bank Al Maghrib, Morocco's central bank, is moving towards regulating cryptocurrencies. Despite a 2017 ban, the public continues using them underground. The bank has prepared a draft law currently under adoption. Additionally, it explores a central bank digital currency to boost financial inclusion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 16:52 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 16:52 IST
Morocco's Crypto Awakening: Central Bank Drafts New Law

In a significant move towards financial modernization, Morocco's central bank, Bank Al Maghrib, announced the preparation of a draft law aimed at regulating cryptocurrencies, according to remarks by Governor Abdellatif Jouahri at an international conference in Rabat.

Despite a ban on cryptocurrencies since 2017, Moroccans have continued to engage in underground dealings. The central bank's initiative is seen as a step towards bringing these activities under legal oversight, Jouahri noted. This draft law is now progressing through the adoption process.

Further, Bank Al Maghrib is examining the feasibility of a central bank digital currency (CBDC), reflecting a global trend. Jouahri emphasized the potential of CBDCs to advance financial inclusion, a priority for the bank's public policy objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024