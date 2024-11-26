Left Menu

EU's Defense Objectives: Greek Strategy and NATO Cooperation

The EU, prompted by Russia's 2022 Ukraine invasion, is striving to enhance its defense capabilities and industry. Greek PM Mitsotakis highlighted the need for improved EU-NATO cooperation and significant investments. Greece proposes fiscal reforms for defense funding and is collaborating with Israel on advanced defense projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 17:38 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 17:38 IST
EU's Defense Objectives: Greek Strategy and NATO Cooperation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Union must elevate its defense capabilities and strengthen its arms industry, emphasized Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis during discussions with NATO's Secretary-General Mark Rutte.

Following Russia's 2022 incursion into Ukraine, the EU has been actively seeking to reinforce its defense mechanisms. The European Commission is committed to advancing major initiatives, particularly in air and cyber defense. Mitsotakis highlighted the necessity of a robust defense industry and enhanced EU-NATO collaboration to achieve unified defense goals, speaking after a meeting in Athens.

Currently, Greece allocates about 3% of its GDP to defense, but the EU, collectively, lags in sufficient investment for comprehensive warfare preparation. Greece has proposed measures to grant member states more fiscal capacity for defense projects and is working with Israel on a significant anti-aircraft system. Support for Ukraine remains unwavering as both Mitsotakis and Rutte affirm the imperative of fortified deterrence and defense investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

