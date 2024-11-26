NIA Unravels Conspiracy Behind Bhatpara Convoy Attack
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against 12 individuals involved in an attack on BJP leader Priyangu Pandey’s convoy in West Bengal. The charges reveal a detailed criminal conspiracy. Two of Pandey's associates were injured during the assault involving explosives and firearms.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 26-11-2024 18:06 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 18:06 IST
- Country:
- India
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) took a significant step Tuesday by filing a chargesheet against 12 suspects linked to the attack on BJP leader Priyangu Pandey's convoy in Bhatpara, West Bengal last August.
The accused, including Md Abed Khan alias Banty and others, are allegedly part of a larger conspiracy. The detailed charges expose their involvement in executing the assault.
The attack with explosives and firearms resulted in gunshot injuries to Pandey's driver, Ravi Verma, and a close aide, Rabi Singh, as the convoy traveled to former MP Arjun Singh's residence, according to NIA's statement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tensions Rise as Uddhav Thackeray's Convoy Halted at Maharashtra-Goa Border
Aid Convoy Tragedy: Unprecedented Looting in Gaza
Tensions Rise as BJP Leader's Convoy Halted Amid Community Clashes
Roadside Bombing Strikes Iraqi Army Convoy Near Tuz Khurmatu
Boko Haram Insurgents Clash with Nigerian Security Convoy