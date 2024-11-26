NIA Unravels Conspiracy Behind Bhatpara Convoy Attack

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) took a significant step Tuesday by filing a chargesheet against 12 suspects linked to the attack on BJP leader Priyangu Pandey's convoy in Bhatpara, West Bengal last August.

The accused, including Md Abed Khan alias Banty and others, are allegedly part of a larger conspiracy. The detailed charges expose their involvement in executing the assault.

The attack with explosives and firearms resulted in gunshot injuries to Pandey's driver, Ravi Verma, and a close aide, Rabi Singh, as the convoy traveled to former MP Arjun Singh's residence, according to NIA's statement.

