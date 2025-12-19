Noida Schools Rattled by Hoax Bomb Threats

On Friday, several schools in Noida were the focus of concern after they received emails threatening bomb attacks, later found to be hoaxes, according to local police.

Rajeev Narain Mishra, Additional Commissioner of Police for Gautam Buddh Nagar, confirmed that the frightening emails prompted thorough inspections by senior police officers, local law enforcement, bomb disposal units, dog squads, and anti-sabotage teams.

Authorities took precautionary measures by searching surrounding areas, including Metro stations and markets. Initial checks indicated the emails were hoaxes. Vigilance has been intensified with legal actions in progress, Mishra reported.

