NIA Investigates Manipur Violence Amid Rising Tensions

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has intensified its investigation into three major cases of violence in Manipur, as per directives from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). In a move to expose the extensive conspiracy behind the attacks, the NIA re-opened the cases on November 13, highlighting the seriousness of the situation.

The transfer of case documents from Manipur police to the NIA is ongoing, according to a statement from the agency. NIA teams have already visited the sites on November 21 and 22 to commence their investigation into these brutal incidents.

The first case involves arson and multiple fatalities in Borobekra, while the second concerns an attack on a CRPF post. The third case centers on the heinous murder of a woman in Jiribam. Each case has been re-registered by the NIA under various legal statutes, including the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) of 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)