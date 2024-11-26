Left Menu

NIA Investigates Manipur Violence Amid Rising Tensions

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is probing three major cases of violence in Manipur, following directions from the Ministry of Home Affairs. The NIA re-registered the cases on November 13 to uncover larger conspiracies. The incidents resulted in multiple casualties and significant property damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2024 19:27 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 19:27 IST
NIA Investigates Manipur Violence Amid Rising Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has intensified its investigation into three major cases of violence in Manipur, as per directives from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). In a move to expose the extensive conspiracy behind the attacks, the NIA re-opened the cases on November 13, highlighting the seriousness of the situation.

The transfer of case documents from Manipur police to the NIA is ongoing, according to a statement from the agency. NIA teams have already visited the sites on November 21 and 22 to commence their investigation into these brutal incidents.

The first case involves arson and multiple fatalities in Borobekra, while the second concerns an attack on a CRPF post. The third case centers on the heinous murder of a woman in Jiribam. Each case has been re-registered by the NIA under various legal statutes, including the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) of 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024