Pahalgam Attack: A Family's Tragic Encounter with Terror
In a devastating attack at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, a family vacation turns tragic as terrorists claim 26 lives, drawing stark questions about security. Local heroism shines as Pahalgam residents rush to save lives, underscoring the region's reliance on tourism amid a haunting reminder of vulnerability.
- Country:
- India
Two days after the tragic attack in Pahalgam, Shital Kalathiya, the wife of victim Shailesh Kalathiya, recounted the harrowing details. The family had reached 'Mini Switzerland' for a meal when gunfire erupted. 'It happened twice before chaos ensued,' she told ANI, describing how attackers separated Hindu and Muslim men before the massacre.
Still reeling from shock, Shital expressed disbelief, noting a lack of security presence. 'We'd only seen this in movies, seeing it in real life was heart-wrenching,' she lamented, questioning why no precautions were in place despite evident risks.
Locals, too, described the horror. Sajad Ahmad Bhat, a shawl vendor, became an involuntary hero as he tended to the injured. 'I got a message from Abdul Waheed Wan and rushed to help. Saving lives transcends religion; it's our duty, as our livelihood depends on tourists,' Bhat told ANI, emphasizing the community's resolve despite fear.
The attack, leaving 26 dead, stands as one of the deadliest since the 2019 Pulwama strike. As the community grapples with grief, the incident raises urgent questions about safety in conflict-prone areas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
