Devastating Night: Russia's Missiles and Drones Rain Havoc on Kyiv
Overnight missile and drone attacks by Russia on Kyiv have left at least eight dead and over 70 wounded, marking the largest assault on Ukraine's capital this year. The attack fueled fires and left civilians trapped. Rescue operations and geopolitical tensions continue amid efforts towards a peace deal.
In a shocking escalation of hostilities, Russia executed the largest missile and drone attack on Kyiv overnight, killing at least eight people and injuring over 70. The assault laid waste to buildings and set fires throughout Ukraine's capital, leaving some residents tragically trapped beneath the rubble.
The attacks were marked by pointed criticism from Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, who accused Russia of obstructing peace efforts. Rescue operations are ongoing, with firefighters and sniffer dogs combing through debris. Meanwhile, international diplomatic initiatives face setbacks as the peace process falters under strained U.S.-Ukraine relations.
The bombardment extended to numerous regions, with public infrastructure suffering considerable damage. Ukraine's air force successfully intercepted a portion of the assault but challenges persist as the country's neighbors seek resolution amid this humanitarian crisis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Russia's Night Neutralization: 52 Ukrainian Drones Downed
Jordan Thwarts Major Security Threat Involving Drones and Rockets
Jordan Foils Major Attack Plot Involving Rockets and Drones
South Sudan on the brink as peace deal falters, UN warns
Trump's Last-Ditch Effort for Russia-Ukraine Peace Deal Faces Deadlock