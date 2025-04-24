In a shocking escalation of hostilities, Russia executed the largest missile and drone attack on Kyiv overnight, killing at least eight people and injuring over 70. The assault laid waste to buildings and set fires throughout Ukraine's capital, leaving some residents tragically trapped beneath the rubble.

The attacks were marked by pointed criticism from Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, who accused Russia of obstructing peace efforts. Rescue operations are ongoing, with firefighters and sniffer dogs combing through debris. Meanwhile, international diplomatic initiatives face setbacks as the peace process falters under strained U.S.-Ukraine relations.

The bombardment extended to numerous regions, with public infrastructure suffering considerable damage. Ukraine's air force successfully intercepted a portion of the assault but challenges persist as the country's neighbors seek resolution amid this humanitarian crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)