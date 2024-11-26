Left Menu

Guardians of Justice: Nurturing the Constitutional Balance

Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna emphasized the interdependence of government branches, urging respect for roles to maintain a balanced system. During Constitution Day, he highlighted judicial independence and addressed challenges like case backlog and prison disparity. The judiciary's efficiency improvements reflect citizens' trust and commitment to justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2024 20:30 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 20:30 IST
During Constitution Day celebrations in the national capital, Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna emphasized the intricate balance required among the government's branches. He asserted their roles must be honored to sustain inter-institutional harmony, highlighting that they are interconnected actors rather than isolated entities.

The CJI underscored the importance of judicial independence as a catalyst for fair decisions, insulated from electoral influences, while stressing the judiciary is not a high wall but part of a collaborative system. Concurrently, India's judicial apparatus has witnessed a staggering influx of cases, reflecting public trust in its efficiency and agenda for improvement.

Despite the challenges of arrears and backlogs, CJI Khanna noted the judicial system's strides in resolving a significant number of cases. He credited the government's resource allocation for e-Courts, which aids in handling the case load. The CJI reaffirmed the judiciary's commitment to transparency and public duty, seeing this openness as its greatest strength.

(With inputs from agencies.)

