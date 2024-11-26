Left Menu

G7 Condemns Russia's Nuclear Threats, Calls for Global Action

The G7 foreign ministers condemned Russia's nuclear threats and criticized North Korea for supporting Russia, urging China to intervene. They pledged unwavering support for Ukraine and warned of repercussions in Europe and the Indo-Pacific. The ministers also called for a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah and condemned settler violence in Palestine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 20:32 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 20:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Group of Seven (G7) foreign ministers have strongly rebuked what they describe as Russia's 'irresponsible and threatening' nuclear rhetoric, expressing firm support for Ukraine. The ministers warn that North Korea's backing of Russia could dangerously expand the conflict, urging China to take decisive action given its longstanding alliance with North Korea.

A draft statement from their meeting voiced concerns over Russia's use of an intermediate-range ballistic missile, labeling it as reckless behavior. The ministers reiterate their commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty, promising continued aid amidst Russia's military advances in eastern Ukraine. Discussions also addressed the potential distribution of $50 billion from frozen Russian assets, aimed at supporting Ukraine.

Additionally, the G7 emphasized the urgency of a diplomatic settlement between Israel and Hezbollah, stressing the importance of humanitarian aid in conflict-stricken areas. They condemned rising settler violence against Palestinians, emphasizing that it threatens peace prospects. The statement also renewed a previous call for China to halt trade practices disrupting market stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

