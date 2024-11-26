G7 Ministers Condemn Russia's Nuclear Rhetoric and Warn North Korea
The G7 foreign ministers expressed strong support for Ukraine and criticized Russia's nuclear rhetoric, emphasizing North Korea's aid to Russia as a dangerous conflict expansion. They urged China to act against North Korea and discussed distributing funds from frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine.
In a recent summit, G7 foreign ministers extended their support to Ukraine and condemned Russia's perilous nuclear rhetoric through a joint statement. They highlighted the critical nature of North Korea's assistance to Russia, which they believe escalates the conflict significantly.
The ministers also appealed to China, urging the nation to intervene in curbing North Korean actions. Strategically, the G7 aims to initiate the distribution of funds from frozen Russian assets, amounting to $50 billion, by year's end to aid Ukraine.
Additional diplomatic efforts focused on Israel, with calls for a ceasefire with Hezbollah in Lebanon and pressing for humanitarian assistance in Gaza and the West Bank. The G7 reiterated its stance against extremist violence threatening peace in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
