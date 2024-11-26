Fraud Allegations in Maharashtra Assembly: Votes Cast in Deceased Names
Rajesaheb Deshmukh, NCP (SP) candidate, has alleged electoral fraud in Maharashtra's Parli constituency, claiming votes were cast using deceased persons' names in 150 booths. Despite writing to the Election Commission, he received no response. Deshmukh accuses Dhananjay Munde's supporters of manipulating the election, leading to his defeat.
Rajesaheb Deshmukh, a candidate from NCP (SP), has raised serious fraud allegations concerning the Parli assembly constituency elections in Maharashtra.
Deshmukh claims that votes were illegally cast under deceased individuals' names at nearly 150 polling booths, leading to his defeat by Dhananjay Munde. Adding to his grievances, Deshmukh finds fault in the Election Commission's inaction despite his complaints.
Deshmukh doubts Munde's victory amid public dissatisfaction with the state government over issues like agrarian distress and unemployment. Protests against the alleged fraud led to arrests among Deshmukh's supporters and relatives.
