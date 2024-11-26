Left Menu

Fraud Allegations in Maharashtra Assembly: Votes Cast in Deceased Names

Rajesaheb Deshmukh, NCP (SP) candidate, has alleged electoral fraud in Maharashtra's Parli constituency, claiming votes were cast using deceased persons' names in 150 booths. Despite writing to the Election Commission, he received no response. Deshmukh accuses Dhananjay Munde's supporters of manipulating the election, leading to his defeat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-11-2024 21:54 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 21:54 IST
Fraud Allegations in Maharashtra Assembly: Votes Cast in Deceased Names
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Rajesaheb Deshmukh, a candidate from NCP (SP), has raised serious fraud allegations concerning the Parli assembly constituency elections in Maharashtra.

Deshmukh claims that votes were illegally cast under deceased individuals' names at nearly 150 polling booths, leading to his defeat by Dhananjay Munde. Adding to his grievances, Deshmukh finds fault in the Election Commission's inaction despite his complaints.

Deshmukh doubts Munde's victory amid public dissatisfaction with the state government over issues like agrarian distress and unemployment. Protests against the alleged fraud led to arrests among Deshmukh's supporters and relatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024