Ministry Reviews Progress of Key Initiatives and Institutes to Enhance Labour Welfare and Employment

A comprehensive review of the attached offices and autonomous institutions of the Ministry of Labour and Employment was conducted today, chaired by Ms. Sumita Dawra, Secretary (Labour & Employment), at the Shram Shakti Bhawan in New Delhi. The meeting provided updates on the operations of key bodies including the Chief Labour Commissioner (Central), Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO), Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Directorate General of Mines Safety (DGMS), and Directorate General Factory Advice Service and Labour Institutes (DGFASLI), among others. The review also covered training institutions like the V.V. Giri National Labour Institute (VVGNLI) and the Dattopant Thengadi National Board for Workers Education and Development (DTNBWED).

Streamlining Labour Dispute and Inspection Processes

The Ministry emphasized the continued drive, led by the Chief Labour Commissioner (Central), to resolve pending Industrial Disputes and Claim Cases. The focus will remain on ensuring timely onboarding of inspection reports on the Shram Suvidha Portal, alongside a thorough review of inspection formats to streamline processes.

Further, a review of the pendency in the Central Government Industrial Tribunal-cum-Labour Courts (CGITs) was conducted, with special emphasis on introducing reforms through e-Courts. The Ministry will also focus on enhancing the judicial training of Central Labour Service (CLS) officers to align with the development needs of tripartite constituents, including Central and State officers, Trade Union members, and Employment organization representatives.

Enhancing Labour Training and Capacity Building

Both of the Ministry's key training institutes, DTNBWED and VVGNLI, were tasked with reviewing and updating their training modules to better align with contemporary labour welfare and employment needs. The Capacity Building Commission will also be consulted to ensure these initiatives are in line with current demands.

Preparation for Employment Linked Incentive (ELI) Scheme

The EPFO was directed to focus on the preparation for the launch of the Employment Linked Incentive (ELI) Scheme, with particular attention to the IT infrastructure and capacity building required. EPFO was also asked to be prepared for the Central Board of Trustees (CBT) meeting on 30th November 2024, where several important aspects related to EPFO will be discussed.

Progress on Employment Surveys and Minimum Wage Committee

The Ministry reviewed the progress of various surveys conducted by the Labour Bureau, including the All India Quarterly Establishment-based Employment Survey (AQEES). The Minimum Wage Committee's ongoing work was also discussed, with an emphasis on its timely finalization.

Upgrading the National Career Service Portal

The Ministry highlighted the importance of upgrading the National Career Service (NCS) portal and aligning it with the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment to create a more inclusive and accessible service for differently-abled individuals.

Strengthening Social Security Measures

In terms of social security, ESIC was tasked with prioritizing construction projects, the establishment of new medical colleges, procurement, Human Resources (HR) issues, strengthening the audit cell, and improving both ESIC and ESIS hospitals. The policy tie-up between ESIC and Ayushman Bharat – PM-JAY was also a key focus of discussion.

Future Outlook on Social Security for Workers

In her address, Ms. Sumita Dawra emphasized that strengthening social security for all workers, especially unorganized workers, would significantly improve their health and productivity. She stressed that such initiatives would not only contribute to the well-being of employees but also to the broader goal of nation-building and the vision of a Viksit Bharat (Developed India).

This review meeting marks an important step in enhancing the Ministry’s efforts to improve labour welfare, employment security, and social benefits for workers across India, ensuring a more efficient, inclusive, and robust system to support both employers and employees in the country.