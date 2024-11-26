Prataprao Jadhav Highlights Role of Ayush Systems in Promoting Health and Wellness at IITF 2024

Shri Prataprao Jadhav, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Ministry of Ayush, today visited the Ayush Pavilion at the 43rd India International Trade Fair (IITF) at the Bharat Mandapam Complex in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. The pavilion, themed ‘आयुष के साथ स्वस्थ भारत, विकसित भारत’ (Healthy India with Ayush, Developed India), is a significant showcase of India’s rich heritage of traditional health and wellness systems, highlighting the Ministry's latest initiatives, innovations, and contributions to global health and wellness.

During his visit, Shri Jadhav interacted with exhibitors and participants, commending their efforts to promote Ayush systems of medicine and lifestyle solutions. He emphasized the growing importance of integrating traditional knowledge with modern innovations to achieve holistic health, sustainable healthcare solutions, and wellness across the globe.

Among the key attractions at the Ayush Pavilion was the ‘Ayush Visa’ exhibit, a landmark initiative recently notified by the Ministry of Home Affairs. The Ayush Visa is designed to promote medical tourism and facilitate international visitors seeking treatments under Ayush systems of medicine, positioning India as a global hub for wellness tourism.

The pavilion also featured ‘Ayush Aahar’, an initiative that highlights innovative dietary practices based on traditional knowledge. Live demonstrations, expert consultations, and recipe exhibitions underscored the importance of Ayush-based nutrition in achieving and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Other attractions at the Ayush Pavilion included a special ‘Snakes & Ladders’ game designed to educate children about balanced diets and Ayurveda-inspired healthy habits, along with yoga demonstrations organized by the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY). The pavilion also offered yoga therapy sessions, workplace yoga demonstrations, and traditional health consultations. Additionally, interactive kiosks such as Prakriti Parikshan and Mizaj Parikshan were set up to engage visitors in discovering personalized health and wellness insights.

Speaking about the pavilion’s role in promoting health and wellness, Shri Jadhav said, “The Ayush Pavilion at IITF reflects our commitment to promoting holistic health solutions globally. Initiatives like the Ayush Visa, Ayush Aahar, and interactive learning activities underscore India’s leadership in sustainable wellness practices, blending tradition with modern healthcare innovations.”

The pavilion continues to attract a diverse audience, offering an immersive experience into the world of Ayush and its significance as a cornerstone of India’s vision for a healthier future. The IITF 2024, taking place from November 14-27, continues to celebrate India’s diverse culture, trade, innovation, and contributions to global wellness.

In addition to showcasing Ayush-based solutions, the pavilion reinforces the importance of integrating traditional Indian wellness practices into mainstream healthcare systems, both domestically and globally. 4o mini