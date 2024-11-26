Mystery at Sea: Sweden Calls on China Amid Cable Breaches

Sweden has requested that a Chinese vessel return to assist in investigating recent breaches of undersea fiber-optic cables in the Baltic Sea. The announcement by Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson emphasized that no accusations are being made at this time.

The incidents involve two subsea cables, one connecting Finland and Germany and another linking Sweden and Lithuania, both damaged over a 24-hour period. With suspicions of sabotage articulated by Germany's Defence Minister Boris Pistorius, Sweden has joined Germany and Lithuania in launching criminal probes. The focus has turned to the Chinese vessel Yi Peng 3, which had left a Russian port shortly before the breaches.

The ship, currently in Denmark's exclusive economic zone under surveillance by Danish military vessels, is being encouraged to move to Swedish waters for an enhanced investigation. Western intelligence suggests possible Chinese involvement, though U.S. Naval Intelligence favors an accidental explanation. Geopolitical tensions add to the urgency of a comprehensive investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)