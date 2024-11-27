Netanyahu's Ceasefire Commitment: A Strategic Stand Against Hezbollah

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared his readiness to implement a ceasefire deal with Lebanon, asserting that any breach by Hezbollah will be met with a vigorous response.

In a televised address, Netanyahu confirmed that the agreement will be presented to his full cabinet for approval. Earlier in the day, the security-focused cabinet had given its nod. Netanyahu emphasized, "We will enforce the agreement and respond forcefully to any violation."

Supported by the United States, Netanyahu stressed complete military freedom, targeting Hezbollah as a weakened adversary compared to the war's onset. The focus is on countering Iran, replenishing arms, and isolating Hamas, especially after devastating strategic actions in Lebanon.

