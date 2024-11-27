Left Menu

Netanyahu's Ceasefire Commitment: A Strategic Stand Against Hezbollah

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced readiness to implement a ceasefire with Lebanon, warning of a forceful response to violations by Hezbollah. The decision, backed by the U.S., aims to focus on Iran, restock arms, and isolate Hamas, following significant military actions against Hezbollah.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 00:29 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 00:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared his readiness to implement a ceasefire deal with Lebanon, asserting that any breach by Hezbollah will be met with a vigorous response.

In a televised address, Netanyahu confirmed that the agreement will be presented to his full cabinet for approval. Earlier in the day, the security-focused cabinet had given its nod. Netanyahu emphasized, "We will enforce the agreement and respond forcefully to any violation."

Supported by the United States, Netanyahu stressed complete military freedom, targeting Hezbollah as a weakened adversary compared to the war's onset. The focus is on countering Iran, replenishing arms, and isolating Hamas, especially after devastating strategic actions in Lebanon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

