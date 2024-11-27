Netanyahu's Ceasefire Commitment: A Strategic Stand Against Hezbollah
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced readiness to implement a ceasefire with Lebanon, warning of a forceful response to violations by Hezbollah. The decision, backed by the U.S., aims to focus on Iran, restock arms, and isolate Hamas, following significant military actions against Hezbollah.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared his readiness to implement a ceasefire deal with Lebanon, asserting that any breach by Hezbollah will be met with a vigorous response.
In a televised address, Netanyahu confirmed that the agreement will be presented to his full cabinet for approval. Earlier in the day, the security-focused cabinet had given its nod. Netanyahu emphasized, "We will enforce the agreement and respond forcefully to any violation."
Supported by the United States, Netanyahu stressed complete military freedom, targeting Hezbollah as a weakened adversary compared to the war's onset. The focus is on countering Iran, replenishing arms, and isolating Hamas, especially after devastating strategic actions in Lebanon.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
EU's Borrell Condemns Israeli Airstrike, Raises Famine Alarm in Gaza
Gaza Aid Dilemma: Israel Aims to Meet U.S. Demands Amid Security Concerns
Dutch Crackdown: Arrests Follow Antisemitic Attacks on Israeli Football Fans
U.S. Pressures Israel to Resolve Gaza Humanitarian Crisis
Aid groups say Israel misses US deadline to boost humanitarian help for Gaza, reports AP.