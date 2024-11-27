Midnight Raid Unleashes Chaos: Pakistan's Political Turmoil Intensifies

In a dramatic escalation of political tensions in Pakistan, security forces launched a midnight raid on supporters of imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan, following their storming of the capital, Islamabad, demanding his release.

This action, which took place amidst chaotic scenes and amidst a blackout, involved firing tear gas, dispersing thousands of protesters, and led to multiple casualties. The protest, initiated by Khan's wife Bushra Bibi, breached security near the city's red zone, which houses key governmental and foreign offices.

As political tensions mount, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi declared no negotiations with armed protesters, who, authorities claim, instigated violence leading to the deaths of several soldiers. Amnesty International has called for restraint, urging protection of protester rights as political tensions escalate.

(With inputs from agencies.)