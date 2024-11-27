Left Menu

Midnight Raid Unleashes Chaos: Pakistan's Political Turmoil Intensifies

Pakistan's security forces conducted a midnight raid on supporters of ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan after they stormed Islamabad, demanding his release. The raid followed violent protests that resulted in multiple deaths. Authorities and Khan's party, meanwhile, accused each other of instigating the chaos.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 01:31 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 01:31 IST
Midnight Raid Unleashes Chaos: Pakistan's Political Turmoil Intensifies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic escalation of political tensions in Pakistan, security forces launched a midnight raid on supporters of imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan, following their storming of the capital, Islamabad, demanding his release.

This action, which took place amidst chaotic scenes and amidst a blackout, involved firing tear gas, dispersing thousands of protesters, and led to multiple casualties. The protest, initiated by Khan's wife Bushra Bibi, breached security near the city's red zone, which houses key governmental and foreign offices.

As political tensions mount, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi declared no negotiations with armed protesters, who, authorities claim, instigated violence leading to the deaths of several soldiers. Amnesty International has called for restraint, urging protection of protester rights as political tensions escalate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024