Historic Ceasefire: A New Dawn for Israel and Lebanon

Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah are set to begin a ceasefire on Wednesday, following an agreement facilitated by the United States and France, announced U.S. President Joe Biden. The accord aims to permanently end a conflict ignited by the Gaza war last year, which has resulted in thousands of casualties.

President Biden confirmed that Israel will initiate a phased withdrawal of its forces over 60 days as the Lebanese army takes control near the border. The agreement allows civilians to safely return to their homes. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu assured that Israel will respond decisively to any breaches.

Despite the diplomatic progress, hostilities persisted, with Israel increasing airstrikes in Lebanon and Hezbollah continuing rocket attacks. The situation remains tense, as both sides adjust to the terms of the ceasefire. The United Nations and other international entities have welcomed the agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)