Historic Ceasefire: A New Dawn for Israel and Lebanon
A ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah is set to commence, following mediation by the US and France. The deal aims to end hostilities and allow displaced civilians to return, while Israel retains freedom to act against violations. Both armies will adjust their border presence.
Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah are set to begin a ceasefire on Wednesday, following an agreement facilitated by the United States and France, announced U.S. President Joe Biden. The accord aims to permanently end a conflict ignited by the Gaza war last year, which has resulted in thousands of casualties.
President Biden confirmed that Israel will initiate a phased withdrawal of its forces over 60 days as the Lebanese army takes control near the border. The agreement allows civilians to safely return to their homes. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu assured that Israel will respond decisively to any breaches.
Despite the diplomatic progress, hostilities persisted, with Israel increasing airstrikes in Lebanon and Hezbollah continuing rocket attacks. The situation remains tense, as both sides adjust to the terms of the ceasefire. The United Nations and other international entities have welcomed the agreement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump's Blueprint for Progress: Building on Biden's Legacy
Trump returns to Washington for meetings with Biden at the White House and with congressional Republicans, reports AP.
Historic Reunion: Trump and Biden's Unexpected White House Meeting
Historic White House Meeting: Biden and Trump Navigate Transition Challenges
Historic Handshake: Smooth Transition from Biden to Trump