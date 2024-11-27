Search Intensifies for Missing Army Contractor in Imphal Valley
The Army has launched an extensive search operation for Laishram Kamalbabu Singh, a works supervisor who went missing from the Imphal Valley. Despite thorough searches, Singh and his two-wheeler have not been found. The incident has caused tensions among the local Meitei community, sparking protests.
The Army has intensified an extensive search operation to find Laishram Kamalbabu Singh, a works supervisor reported missing from the Imphal Valley two days ago. According to a defense spokesperson, Singh, from Assam's Cachar district, went missing on Monday after leaving home for his job at the Leimakhong Military Station.
The Army initiated a full-scale operation following a report from Singh's family that he did not return home. Despite deploying all available resources, including tracker dogs, drones, and aerial platforms, neither Singh nor his two-wheeler has been located. The Army is also collaborating with local civil society organizations to aid the search.
The disappearance has sparked protests from the local Meitei community, demanding the state government's intervention, amid fears Singh may have been kidnapped by militants. The situation remains tense, with the community blocking roads to express their unrest, as security forces continue the search.
(With inputs from agencies.)
