Russian Air Defense Foils Ukrainian Drone Attack
Russia's defense ministry reported the destruction of 22 Ukrainian drones overnight. Ten were intercepted over the Rostov region and the remaining drones over Belgorod, Voronezh, Kursk, Bryansk, and Smolensk. This development was shared via the ministry’s Telegram channel.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 10:39 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 10:22 IST
In a significant overnight operation, Russian air defense systems successfully intercepted 22 Ukrainian drones, as confirmed by Russia's defense ministry on Wednesday.
According to the ministry's report on Telegram, ten of these drones were destroyed in the southern Rostov region.
The remaining drones were thwarted in other regions including Belgorod, Voronezh, Kursk, Bryansk, and Smolensk.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement