Russian Air Defense Foils Ukrainian Drone Attack

In a significant overnight operation, Russian air defense systems successfully intercepted 22 Ukrainian drones, as confirmed by Russia's defense ministry on Wednesday.

According to the ministry's report on Telegram, ten of these drones were destroyed in the southern Rostov region.

The remaining drones were thwarted in other regions including Belgorod, Voronezh, Kursk, Bryansk, and Smolensk.

(With inputs from agencies.)