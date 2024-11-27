Left Menu

Russian Air Defense Foils Ukrainian Drone Attack

Russia's defense ministry reported the destruction of 22 Ukrainian drones overnight. Ten were intercepted over the Rostov region and the remaining drones over Belgorod, Voronezh, Kursk, Bryansk, and Smolensk. This development was shared via the ministry’s Telegram channel.

27-11-2024
In a significant overnight operation, Russian air defense systems successfully intercepted 22 Ukrainian drones, as confirmed by Russia's defense ministry on Wednesday.

According to the ministry's report on Telegram, ten of these drones were destroyed in the southern Rostov region.

The remaining drones were thwarted in other regions including Belgorod, Voronezh, Kursk, Bryansk, and Smolensk.

(With inputs from agencies.)

