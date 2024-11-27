Emergency Housing Numbers Drop by 68% Under New Government Initiatives

Efforts by the Government to address New Zealand’s emergency housing crisis have led to a significant reduction in the number of households relying on emergency motels, Associate Housing Minister Tama Potaka announced. Since the Government came into office a year ago, the number of households in emergency housing has dropped from 3,141 in December 2023 to under 1,000 by the end of October 2024—a 68% reduction.

“The progress we’ve made shows that our policies are working. We campaigned on delivering real change for those stuck in emergency housing, and we are delivering on that promise,” Potaka said.

Priority One Policy Proves Effective

Introduced in April 2024, the Priority One pathway has been instrumental in this success, helping transition 786 households—1,608 tamariki included—out of emergency housing and into social housing.

The policy prioritizes families with children who have been in emergency housing for 12 weeks or more, moving them to the top of the housing register queue. Potaka highlighted the impact:

“Thanks to Priority One, hundreds of whānau now have stable, permanent homes. While there are still 972 tamariki in emergency housing, that’s a substantial drop from 1,170 just a month prior.”

Financial Savings and Long-Term Goals

The financial burden of emergency housing has also decreased, with monthly spending falling from $31.6 million in October 2023 to $10.76 million in October 2024.

“The savings achieved reflect the Government’s commitment to using resources effectively while ensuring better outcomes for vulnerable New Zealanders,” Potaka noted.

The Government remains focused on its ambitious goal to reduce emergency housing households by 75% by 2030.

Innovative Trials for Single Adults and Couples

In addition to supporting families, the Government has launched a two-year social outcomes contracting trial to assist single people and couples without children, particularly those who have been in emergency housing for over a year.

The trial, involving Emerge Aotearoa in Hamilton and the Wellington City Mission, will support up to 100 individuals. The focus will be on those not currently registered for other housing support services.

“These trials aim to provide a tailored approach for individuals often overlooked in housing support initiatives,” Potaka explained.

Targeting High-Need Areas

Hamilton and Wellington were selected for the trial due to their high numbers of people in emergency housing. In October, Waikato had 198 households in emergency housing, while Wellington had 180.

“We’re targeting areas with the greatest need, ensuring solutions reach those most affected by housing insecurity,” Potaka said.

A Roadmap for Housing Stability

The Government’s multifaceted approach combines immediate relief with long-term strategies to tackle housing insecurity. Potaka emphasized that while significant progress has been made, the work is far from over.

“Our mission is to provide every New Zealander with a safe, stable home. This is about more than numbers—it’s about changing lives,” he concluded.

With continued focus on innovative policies and targeted support, the Government’s progress signals hope for thousands of New Zealanders seeking housing stability.