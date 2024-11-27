Left Menu

Dramatic Capture: Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Members Nabbed in Jalandhar

Two associates of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang were arrested after a shootout in Jalandhar. Punjab Police reported that the suspects were involved in numerous crimes, including murder and extortion. Police recovered three weapons and ammunition from the scene following a retaliatory exchange of gunfire during the hot pursuit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-11-2024 11:47 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 11:43 IST
Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi (File Photo:ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, two associates of the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang were apprehended by Punjab Police following a shootout in Jalandhar. Authorities stated that the apprehended criminals were involved in several heinous crimes, ranging from murder to extortion.

The police, who acted swiftly, managed to recover three weapons and ammunition from the criminals. The capture was the result of a hot chase that concluded with a retaliatory exchange of gunfire.

The incident has highlighted the persistent efforts by law enforcement to combat organized crime in the region. The arrested individuals face charges under multiple acts, including the Arms Act and NDPS Act.

