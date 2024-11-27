Left Menu

Time2Justice.ai: Revolutionizing Legal Efficiency for Indian Enterprises

Time2Justice.ai is transforming legal and HR workflows for Indian businesses with AI-powered solutions. By offering instant background checks and document drafting tools, the platform reduces costs and compliance timelines. The founders aim to simplify legal processes, encouraging growth while addressing industry-specific challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-11-2024 11:55 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 11:55 IST
Time2Justice.ai: Revolutionizing Legal Efficiency for Indian Enterprises
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai, Nov. 27, 2024 – A manufacturing firm in Kolkata faced the challenge of hiring 50 employees and vendor onboarding for expansion. Lalbaba Engineering Group turned to Time2Justice.ai, leveraging its AI-powered instant background checks to verify candidates' records quickly, cutting timelines by 99% and saving ₹1.25 lakhs.

The platform offers India's first AI-driven legal solutions, enabling over 50 businesses to streamline operations by automating compliance and HR tasks. Time2Justice.ai provides tools for quick contract drafting, ensuring adherence to Indian laws and saving legal expenses.

With a focus on aiding small-medium enterprises, Time2Justice.ai simplifies managing legal complexities, saving substantial costs, and expediting hiring and compliance processes, thus facilitating growth in a highly competitive landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024