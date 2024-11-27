Time2Justice.ai: Revolutionizing Legal Efficiency for Indian Enterprises

Mumbai, Nov. 27, 2024 – A manufacturing firm in Kolkata faced the challenge of hiring 50 employees and vendor onboarding for expansion. Lalbaba Engineering Group turned to Time2Justice.ai, leveraging its AI-powered instant background checks to verify candidates' records quickly, cutting timelines by 99% and saving ₹1.25 lakhs.

The platform offers India's first AI-driven legal solutions, enabling over 50 businesses to streamline operations by automating compliance and HR tasks. Time2Justice.ai provides tools for quick contract drafting, ensuring adherence to Indian laws and saving legal expenses.

With a focus on aiding small-medium enterprises, Time2Justice.ai simplifies managing legal complexities, saving substantial costs, and expediting hiring and compliance processes, thus facilitating growth in a highly competitive landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)