Social Media Sting Busts Alleged Prostitution Racket in Maharashtra

Police arrested a 30-year-old woman in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly running a prostitution racket. The anti-human trafficking cell utilized a decoy to capture the accused near a hotel at Ambernath railway station.

The woman reportedly used social media as a tool for operating her illegal activities. Two women aged 25 and 26 were rescued from the situation and transferred to a safe home.

Authorities have charged the arrested woman under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The swift action highlights the effective measures taken by law enforcement to curb trafficking and exploitation.

(With inputs from agencies.)