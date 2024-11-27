Social Media Sting Busts Alleged Prostitution Racket in Maharashtra
A 30-year-old woman was arrested in Thane, Maharashtra, for allegedly running a prostitution ring using social media. Two women, aged 25 and 26, were rescued. The police's anti-human trafficking cell used a decoy for the arrest near Ambernath railway station, charging the suspect under relevant legal provisions.
Police arrested a 30-year-old woman in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly running a prostitution racket. The anti-human trafficking cell utilized a decoy to capture the accused near a hotel at Ambernath railway station.
The woman reportedly used social media as a tool for operating her illegal activities. Two women aged 25 and 26 were rescued from the situation and transferred to a safe home.
Authorities have charged the arrested woman under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The swift action highlights the effective measures taken by law enforcement to curb trafficking and exploitation.
