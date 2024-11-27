UN Rights Chief Calls for Immediate Ceasefire Amid Escalating Violence in Lebanon

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk expressed grave concern over the intensifying conflict in Lebanon, emphasizing the urgent need for a ceasefire to halt the devastating toll on civilian lives and infrastructure. The escalation, driven by Israeli airstrikes and Hezbollah rocket attacks, has resulted in severe human suffering and widespread destruction.

Between November 22 and 24, Israeli airstrikes reportedly killed dozens, including eight children and 19 women. A devastating strike on an eight-story residential building in Beirut on November 23 killed 29 people and injured 67, according to Lebanon's Health Ministry. A day earlier, a targeted strike on the home of a hospital director in Baalbek claimed seven lives, including that of a young boy.

Since October 8, 2023, Israeli military actions have killed at least 3,754 people and injured 15,626 in Lebanon, while displacing nearly 900,000 people internally, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Health and the International Organization for Migration.

In northern Israel, Hezbollah rockets have killed 40 civilians, including 13 in the occupied Syrian Golan, and displaced over 60,000 people since October 7, according to the Israeli government.

“This escalating violence must stop. The devastating loss of innocent lives and the destruction of entire communities are unacceptable. Both sides must respect international humanitarian law,” Türk urged.

Attacks on Healthcare Workers and Facilities

The conflict has particularly endangered healthcare workers, with seven paramedics killed in southern Lebanon by Israeli strikes on November 22 and 23. The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that 226 healthcare workers in Lebanon have died due to the conflict since October 7, with nearly half of all attacks on healthcare facilities causing fatalities.

“This is a brutal war on health workers and civilians,” Türk said, emphasizing that targeting medical personnel constitutes a violation of international humanitarian law and could amount to a war crime. He called on Israel to ensure the protection of healthcare workers and infrastructure.

Destruction of Civilian Infrastructure

Türk expressed alarm over the destruction of civilian infrastructure, raising concerns about compliance with the principles of proportionality and distinction in armed conflict. He highlighted the plight of displaced families and the widespread devastation caused by the ongoing violence.

A Call for a Comprehensive Ceasefire

Hezbollah's indiscriminate rocket fire into northern Israel has compounded civilian suffering on both sides. Türk stressed the importance of ending the tragedy, stating, “The only way to end the suffering of innocent people is through a permanent and immediate ceasefire on all fronts—Lebanon, Israel, and Gaza.”

The High Commissioner reiterated the need for a durable resolution to the conflict, urging international efforts to bring about peace and accountability for violations of humanitarian law.

Global Response and Next Steps

Human rights organizations and the UN continue to monitor the situation closely, calling for humanitarian access and aid to affected populations. The UN is urging diplomatic solutions to address the root causes of the violence and ensure the protection of civilians and essential services in the region.

As the crisis deepens, Türk’s call highlights the critical need for urgent action to prevent further loss of life and alleviate the suffering of countless innocent individuals caught in the crossfire.