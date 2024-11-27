No Immediate Increase in Dealer Margins for Fair Price Shops, Says Food Minister

Food Minister Pralhad Joshi clarified on Wednesday that the Center has no immediate plans to increase the margins for fair price shop dealers operating under the Targeted Public Distribution System (TPDS).

Addressing a written query in the Lok Sabha, Joshi noted that, despite set central margin guidelines, state governments have the autonomy to set actual rates, potentially exceeding the central norms.

Under the revised April 2022 Food Security rules, Rs 90 per quintal is allocated for dealer margins, with additional sums for certain states. However, the government is not currently considering further margin adjustments.

