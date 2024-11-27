Left Menu

No Immediate Increase in Dealer Margins for Fair Price Shops, Says Food Minister

Food Minister Pralhad Joshi announced no immediate plans to increase margins for fair price shop dealers under the Targeted Public Distribution System. While central guidelines set dealer margins, states decide actual rates. The Central Government aids states financially but does not influence dealer margin rates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2024 13:54 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 13:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Food Minister Pralhad Joshi clarified on Wednesday that the Center has no immediate plans to increase the margins for fair price shop dealers operating under the Targeted Public Distribution System (TPDS).

Addressing a written query in the Lok Sabha, Joshi noted that, despite set central margin guidelines, state governments have the autonomy to set actual rates, potentially exceeding the central norms.

Under the revised April 2022 Food Security rules, Rs 90 per quintal is allocated for dealer margins, with additional sums for certain states. However, the government is not currently considering further margin adjustments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

