Tragic Construction Mishap in Itanagar: Two Lives Lost

Two construction workers from Assam died in Itanagar's Doni Colony in a landslide. Rescuers saved two others after a five-hour effort. Authorities are probing the incident as a case of unnatural death. Concerns were raised over earth-cutting law violations leading to such accidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 27-11-2024 14:00 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 14:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident at Itanagar's Doni Colony, two construction workers from Assam were killed, and two others sustained injuries when a mound of earth collapsed on them.

The accident occurred while constructing a retaining wall, according to police reports. Police identified the deceased as Jahan Hemran and Vijay Bag from Dhekiajuli, Assam.

Rescue operations, spearheaded by officer RK Jha and the State Disaster Response Force, lasted five hours, eventually saving the injured workers. They were immediately taken to Ramakrishna Mission Hospital for treatment. Itanagar police have registered a case of unnatural death to investigate the collapse's cause.

Itanagar Capital Region Deputy Commissioner, Talo Potom, expressed concern over persistent violations of state laws related to earth-cutting. Despite frequent stakeholder meetings, illegal excavation continues without necessary permissions, often resulting in fatalities and property damage. Potom urged public cooperation with authorities to curtail such incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

