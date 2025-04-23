U.S. Treasury Uncertainty on IMF and World Bank Leadership Trust

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent highlighted the leadership qualities of International Monetary Fund's Kristalina Georgieva and World Bank President Ajay Banga but stressed the importance of their efforts to regain the Trump administration's trust through a renewed focus on institutional missions.

Bessent further revealed to the media that the administration has not yet decided whether to follow through with the $4 billion World Bank pledge initiated by former President Joe Biden, intended for poorer nation funds.

The decision, Bessent outlined, will be contingent upon ongoing U.S. budget negotiations and a demonstrable shift by the World Bank towards enhancing development outcomes, thus aligning with a 'back to basics' approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)