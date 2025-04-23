Left Menu

Jordan's Legal Clampdown: Muslim Brotherhood Banned Amid Sabotage Accusations

Jordan banned the Muslim Brotherhood after accusations of members' involvement in a sabotage plot. The government confiscated its assets and closed offices. Alleged ties to arms smuggling and plans for attacks were cited. The ban marks a significant shift in state-Brotherhood relations in the kingdom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 21:24 IST
Jordan's Legal Clampdown: Muslim Brotherhood Banned Amid Sabotage Accusations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bold move, Jordan has prohibited the Muslim Brotherhood, a prominent opposition entity, confiscating its assets following accusations of a sabotage plot involvement, according to Interior Minister Mazen Fraya. The group, which has enjoyed legal status and grassroots support for decades, has not yet commented on the situation.

The arrests of 16 members last week, accused of training and financing in Lebanon to carry out attacks in Jordan, prompted this decisive action. Authorities discovered rocket and drone facilities related to these alleged plots, intensifying security forces' response, including raids on the Brotherhood's offices to secure evidence.

This marks a pivotal break in the long-standing, complex dynamics between the Jordanian government and the Brotherhood. Despite its claims of denouncing violence, opponents label the group a terrorist threat. Analysts suggest the crackdown signals further action against the group as Jordan continues to tighten measures against political Islam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025