Jordan's Legal Clampdown: Muslim Brotherhood Banned Amid Sabotage Accusations

In a bold move, Jordan has prohibited the Muslim Brotherhood, a prominent opposition entity, confiscating its assets following accusations of a sabotage plot involvement, according to Interior Minister Mazen Fraya. The group, which has enjoyed legal status and grassroots support for decades, has not yet commented on the situation.

The arrests of 16 members last week, accused of training and financing in Lebanon to carry out attacks in Jordan, prompted this decisive action. Authorities discovered rocket and drone facilities related to these alleged plots, intensifying security forces' response, including raids on the Brotherhood's offices to secure evidence.

This marks a pivotal break in the long-standing, complex dynamics between the Jordanian government and the Brotherhood. Despite its claims of denouncing violence, opponents label the group a terrorist threat. Analysts suggest the crackdown signals further action against the group as Jordan continues to tighten measures against political Islam.

(With inputs from agencies.)