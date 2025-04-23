Supreme Court Warns DMK's Senthil Balaji: 'Choose Between Ministerial Post and Freedom'

The Supreme Court has put DMK leader V Senthil Balaji in a tight spot, mandating him to choose between retaining his Tamil Nadu ministerial post or maintaining his bail freedom. This directive comes as the court expressed concerns that Balaji, facing money laundering charges linked to a cash-for-jobs scam, might potentially influence witnesses. He has until April 28 to make his decision.

During a hearing, Justice Abhay S Oka, leading the bench with Justice Augustine George Masih, emphasized the serious apprehensions about potential witness interference, questioning Balaji's legal counsel. The Supreme Court had granted him bail in September 2024, based on constitutional grounds rather than merit, predicated on his resignation from the ministerial role.

The court criticized Balaji's reinstatement as a Tamil Nadu minister shortly after receiving bail, suggesting it sent troubling signals. Past judicial findings indicated that Balaji compelled individuals to withdraw complaints against him. His arrest dates back to June 2023, with links to his role during the AIADMK government, and controversies continue amid his involvement with the DMK.

