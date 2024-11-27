Left Menu

EU Court Upholds Rules Against Nord Stream 2 Challenge

The European Union's General Court dismissed a lawsuit by the company behind the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project, challenging specific EU market rules. The court upheld that the EU legislature adhered to principles of legal certainty and legitimate expectation, which the Gazprom unit argued were violated.

Updated: 27-11-2024 14:18 IST
In a significant legal development, the European Union's General Court has rejected a case brought by the company behind the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project, a unit of Gazprom. The case challenged European market rules that the company found unfavorable.

The court ruled that the EU legislature did not violate the principles of legal certainty or the protection of legitimate expectation. This decision strengthens the EU's regulatory framework despite pushback from the Russian energy corporation.

This ruling marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing regulatory challenges faced by large-scale energy infrastructure projects in Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

