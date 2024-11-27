Alarming Land Dispute Tragedy: Dalit Man Beaten to Death in Madhya Pradesh
A Dalit man, Narad Jatav, was allegedly beaten to death over a land dispute in Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh, involving the village sarpanch and seven others. Tensions arose after Jatav objected to a road created on his land. The accused, including the sarpanch's family, remain at large.
A 30-year-old Dalit man, Narad Jatav, tragically lost his life in a land dispute in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district. Authorities reported that the conflict involved the local sarpanch, Padam Dhakad, and seven others who allegedly attacked Jatav on Tuesday evening.
The confrontation erupted when Jatav resisted the construction of a road on his land leading to Dhakad's hotel. In retaliation, Jatav removed the water supply to the hotel, prompting a violent response from the sarpanch’s family, including his wife and sons.
Police have since registered a murder case as the suspects remain at large. Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath condemned the incident, highlighting the ongoing threat to Dalit safety in the state.
