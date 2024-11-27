Left Menu

Alarming Land Dispute Tragedy: Dalit Man Beaten to Death in Madhya Pradesh

A Dalit man, Narad Jatav, was allegedly beaten to death over a land dispute in Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh, involving the village sarpanch and seven others. Tensions arose after Jatav objected to a road created on his land. The accused, including the sarpanch's family, remain at large.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shivpuri | Updated: 27-11-2024 14:41 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 14:37 IST
Alarming Land Dispute Tragedy: Dalit Man Beaten to Death in Madhya Pradesh
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

A 30-year-old Dalit man, Narad Jatav, tragically lost his life in a land dispute in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district. Authorities reported that the conflict involved the local sarpanch, Padam Dhakad, and seven others who allegedly attacked Jatav on Tuesday evening.

The confrontation erupted when Jatav resisted the construction of a road on his land leading to Dhakad's hotel. In retaliation, Jatav removed the water supply to the hotel, prompting a violent response from the sarpanch’s family, including his wife and sons.

Police have since registered a murder case as the suspects remain at large. Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath condemned the incident, highlighting the ongoing threat to Dalit safety in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024