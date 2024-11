Poland Pushes for Joint Baltic Sea Security

During a visit to Sweden, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stressed the need for a unified security strategy for the Baltic Sea. His call comes as tensions escalate in Ukraine, prompting NATO to intensify regional security efforts, including airspace control over Baltic countries.

Tusk announced his intention to convince Baltic and Nordic partners to adopt a 'navy policing' model similar to NATO's air patrols. This initiative aims to bolster joint maritime security against perceived threats from Russia.

Tusk will participate in discussions with Baltic and Nordic leaders, focusing on transatlantic relations, regional security collaboration, and a cohesive policy regarding the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

