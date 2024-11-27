Left Menu

Tension in the Taiwan Strait: China's Military Drills on the Horizon

China is expected to hold military drills near Taiwan as a response to President Lai Ching-te's Pacific trip. The exercises, likely to coincide with Lai's U.S. transit, reflect Beijing's displeasure, viewing Taiwan as its territory. Past exercises have increased regional tensions, according to security officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 15:50 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 15:50 IST
Security officials anticipate China's military drills near Taiwan, sparked by President Lai Ching-te's upcoming Pacific trip. The drills are expected as a show of strength coinciding with Lai's planned U.S. transit, heightening regional tensions.

Beijing perceives Taipei's leadership as separatists, opposing Lai's U.S. stop-overs. Reports suggest Beijing plans to use the exercises to assert influence amidst President-elect Donald Trump's transition. The drills, likely to involve substantial naval and air force mobilizations, represent China's strategic interests.

Taiwan's defense ministry warns such maneuvers threaten stability in the Taiwan Strait. Meanwhile, international observers see these developments as pivotal in cross-strait relations, reflecting ongoing geopolitical complexities in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

