Drone Intrusions Over USAF Bases: An Ongoing Concern

Unidentified drones have been appearing over United States Air Force bases in England, with confirmed sightings at multiple locations. The U.S. Air Forces in Europe acknowledge fluctuating drone numbers since November 20. Authorities are collaborating to ensure base safety, with Britain's support in the ongoing investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 27-11-2024 17:53 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 17:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Unidentified drones continue to be reported over several U.S. Air Force (USAF) bases in England, as confirmed by a USAF spokesperson. A fourth base has now been targeted amid ongoing airspace incursions that began on November 20.

The flying objects, varying in size and configuration, have been observed over RAF Fairford in addition to previous sightings at RAF Lakenheath, RAF Mildenhall, and RAF Feltwell. These bases, leased by the USAF from Britain, claim no impact yet from the drone activities.

The USAF has stated its commitment to maintaining base safety through cooperation with British authorities and mission partners. The investigation is supported by Britain's deployment of 60 military personnel to aid in addressing the drone incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

