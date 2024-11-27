Diplomatic Tensions: Russia and Germany Exchange Journalistic Expulsions

Russia's Foreign Ministry announced on Wednesday its decision to expel a correspondent and a cameraman from Germany's ARD network. This action is seen as a tit-for-tat response to what Russia perceives as hostile moves against its own media presence in Germany.

The situation escalated following Germany's decision to close the Berlin bureau of Russia's Channel One. In addition to shutting down the location, Germany has ordered two Channel One journalists, identified as a correspondent and a cameraman, to leave the country on security grounds.

The ongoing media clash illustrates mounting diplomatic tensions between Russia and Germany, as both nations continue to retaliate against each other's media operations amid broader geopolitical frictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)