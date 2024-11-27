Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions: Russia and Germany Exchange Journalistic Expulsions

In a reciprocal move, Russia's Foreign Ministry announced the expulsion of a German correspondent and cameraman from ARD, following Germany's decision to close Channel One's Berlin bureau and order Russian journalists to leave. This development showcases escalating tensions between the two nations over media operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 27-11-2024 18:01 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 18:01 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia's Foreign Ministry announced on Wednesday its decision to expel a correspondent and a cameraman from Germany's ARD network. This action is seen as a tit-for-tat response to what Russia perceives as hostile moves against its own media presence in Germany.

The situation escalated following Germany's decision to close the Berlin bureau of Russia's Channel One. In addition to shutting down the location, Germany has ordered two Channel One journalists, identified as a correspondent and a cameraman, to leave the country on security grounds.

The ongoing media clash illustrates mounting diplomatic tensions between Russia and Germany, as both nations continue to retaliate against each other's media operations amid broader geopolitical frictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

