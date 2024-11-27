Left Menu

Kejriwal's Tea with Sanitation Workers: A Gesture of Respect and Hope

In a remarkable gesture, Arvind Kejriwal, AAP chief, invited sanitation workers to his residence, highlighting the significance of their work. Encouraging the public to respect and interact with them, he aims to foster a collaborative spirit for a cleaner Delhi. Workers appreciated the gesture and discussed job concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2024 18:04 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 18:04 IST
Arvind Kejriwal, leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), made a significant move on Wednesday by inviting sanitation workers to his home for tea. This gesture aimed to underline the importance of their tireless efforts in maintaining the city's cleanliness and beauty.

Kejriwal took to social media platform X to express how he empathized with the challenges faced by these workers. He encouraged citizens to host sanitation workers as a mark of respect, emphasizing community involvement for a cleaner Delhi.

The sanitation workers appreciated the initiative, expressing satisfaction with timely salaries under AAP's administration. Concerns such as unemployment were also discussed. AAP, eyeing another term in the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, showcases this as part of their ongoing efforts to honor essential workers.

