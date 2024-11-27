Kejriwal's Tea with Sanitation Workers: A Gesture of Respect and Hope

Arvind Kejriwal, leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), made a significant move on Wednesday by inviting sanitation workers to his home for tea. This gesture aimed to underline the importance of their tireless efforts in maintaining the city's cleanliness and beauty.

Kejriwal took to social media platform X to express how he empathized with the challenges faced by these workers. He encouraged citizens to host sanitation workers as a mark of respect, emphasizing community involvement for a cleaner Delhi.

The sanitation workers appreciated the initiative, expressing satisfaction with timely salaries under AAP's administration. Concerns such as unemployment were also discussed. AAP, eyeing another term in the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, showcases this as part of their ongoing efforts to honor essential workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)