ICC Seeks Arrest Warrant for Myanmar's Military Chief Amid Rohingya Crisis

The International Criminal Court's leading prosecutor has moved to issue an arrest warrant for Myanmar's military chief, alleging extensive crimes against the Rohingya Muslim minority.

Min Aung Hlaing, who took over in a 2021 coup, faces accusations of waging a campaign of terror that forced nearly a million Rohingya to flee to Bangladesh.

Karim Khan, the ICC's prosecutor, emphasized that the international community won't ignore the plight of the Rohingya, highlighting the long-standing persecution faced by this community in Myanmar. Human rights groups have welcomed the ICC's decision as a step towards justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)