Left Menu

ICC Seeks Arrest Warrant for Myanmar's Military Chief Amid Rohingya Crisis

The International Criminal Court prosecutor has sought an arrest warrant for Myanmar's military chief, Min Aung Hlaing, over alleged crimes against the Rohingya. Nearly a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh, escaping persecution. The ICC aims to hold Myanmar leaders accountable for human rights abuses against the minority group.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thehague | Updated: 27-11-2024 19:39 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 19:39 IST
ICC Seeks Arrest Warrant for Myanmar's Military Chief Amid Rohingya Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The International Criminal Court's leading prosecutor has moved to issue an arrest warrant for Myanmar's military chief, alleging extensive crimes against the Rohingya Muslim minority.

Min Aung Hlaing, who took over in a 2021 coup, faces accusations of waging a campaign of terror that forced nearly a million Rohingya to flee to Bangladesh.

Karim Khan, the ICC's prosecutor, emphasized that the international community won't ignore the plight of the Rohingya, highlighting the long-standing persecution faced by this community in Myanmar. Human rights groups have welcomed the ICC's decision as a step towards justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

 Global
2
Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concerns

Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concern...

 Switzerland
3
Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

 Global
4
India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024